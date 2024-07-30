Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Hits New 12-Month High at $280.27

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $280.27 and last traded at $279.25, with a volume of 32882 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $273.93.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equifax from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 61.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

In related news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $1,235,626.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,029,028.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $1,235,626.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,029,028.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen L. Fichuk bought 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $238.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,089.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,134.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,238 shares of company stock valued at $2,647,378. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 138.2% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

