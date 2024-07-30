Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.86-3.92 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88. Equity Residential also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.96-1.00 EPS.

Equity Residential Price Performance

EQR stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.18. The company had a trading volume of 600,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,206. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.49 and a 200 day moving average of $64.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.87. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $71.78.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.26 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 31.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.03%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Equity Residential from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.53.

Get Our Latest Report on EQR

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equity Residential

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.