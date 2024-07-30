Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Escalade Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESCA opened at $14.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Escalade has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $22.01. The company has a market capitalization of $198.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Escalade Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Escalade’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Escalade

Escalade Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESCA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Escalade by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Escalade by 5.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Escalade by 40.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Escalade by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Escalade by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

