Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.
Escalade Stock Performance
NASDAQ ESCA opened at $14.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Escalade has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $22.01. The company has a market capitalization of $198.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.24.
Escalade Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Escalade’s payout ratio is 65.93%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Escalade
Escalade Company Profile
Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Escalade
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.