Ethan Allen Interiors (ETD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Down 0.2 %

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.22. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $36.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ethan Allen Interiors

In other news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,715,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,256,742.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ethan Allen Interiors

About Ethan Allen Interiors

(Get Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.