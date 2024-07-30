Ethema Health Co. (OTCMKTS:GRST) Short Interest Update

Ethema Health Co. (OTCMKTS:GRST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,000 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the June 30th total of 189,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,863,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Ethema Health Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GRST remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,692,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,873,121. Ethema Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.
Ethema Health Company Profile
