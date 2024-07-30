Ethena USDe Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week (USDE)

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 30th. Over the last seven days, Ethena USDe has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Ethena USDe token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethena USDe has a market cap of $3.21 billion and approximately $63.08 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethena USDe Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 3,210,124,697 tokens. The official website for Ethena USDe is www.ethena.fi. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Ethena USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 3,214,287,778.382622. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.99877847 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $43,406,975.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena USDe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethena USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

