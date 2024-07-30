Ethena USDe (USDE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $3.21 Billion

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. In the last seven days, Ethena USDe has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Ethena USDe token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethena USDe has a total market capitalization of $3.21 billion and approximately $64.13 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethena USDe alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ethena USDe Token Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 3,210,124,697 tokens. The official website for Ethena USDe is www.ethena.fi. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Ethena USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 3,214,287,778.382622. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.99877847 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $43,406,975.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena USDe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethena USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethena USDe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethena USDe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.