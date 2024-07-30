ether.fi Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $247.99 Million (ETHFI)

ether.fi (ETHFI) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. One ether.fi token can currently be purchased for about $2.15 or 0.00003263 BTC on exchanges. ether.fi has a market capitalization of $247.99 million and approximately $77.17 million worth of ether.fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ether.fi has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ether.fi Token Profile

ether.fi’s launch date was February 28th, 2023. ether.fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,200,000 tokens. The official message board for ether.fi is medium.com/etherfi. The official website for ether.fi is www.ether.fi. ether.fi’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi.

ether.fi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ether.fi (ETHFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ether.fi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 115,200,000 in circulation. The last known price of ether.fi is 2.17330119 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $83,807,958.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ether.fi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ether.fi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ether.fi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

