Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR) Shares Purchased by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR – Free Report) by 132.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 718,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,280 shares during the period. Evergreen makes up approximately 0.5% of Berkley W R Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Berkley W R Corp owned 6.59% of Evergreen worth $8,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow State Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Evergreen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,955,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Evergreen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,835,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in Evergreen by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 507,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after buying an additional 94,278 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evergreen by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 598,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,692,000 after buying an additional 147,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Evergreen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVGR traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,695. Evergreen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $125.93 million and a PE ratio of 38.50.

About Evergreen

Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

