Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.3% of Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 23,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the first quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Ceeto Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% in the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 36,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of JPM traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.37. 1,015,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,163,961. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $217.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $615.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.69 and a 200 day moving average of $192.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 15,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total value of $3,078,225.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,465,006.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

