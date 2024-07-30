Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Shares to Reverse Split on Thursday, August 1st

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on Thursday, August 1st. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, August 1st.

Evoke Pharma Stock Performance

Evoke Pharma stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.42. 112,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,557. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.38. Evoke Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.57.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 4,908.09% and a negative net margin of 116.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

