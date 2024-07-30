Evolus (EOLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Evolus to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $59.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. On average, analysts expect Evolus to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Evolus Stock Performance
Shares of EOLS opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.61. Evolus has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EOLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Evolus
Evolus Company Profile
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Evolus
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Why This Manufacturer is Committing to a Massive Buyback Program
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Top 2 Cheap Healthcare Stocks to Buy as Sector Outperforms
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Healthcare Stock Rides the Acute Services Phenomenon to New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.