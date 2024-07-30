Evolus (EOLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Evolus to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $59.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. On average, analysts expect Evolus to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Evolus alerts:

Evolus Stock Performance

Shares of EOLS opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.61. Evolus has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $30,820.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,616.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $30,820.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,616.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 155,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $2,006,191.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 533,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,890,869.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,895 shares of company stock worth $2,384,720. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

EOLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Evolus

Evolus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.