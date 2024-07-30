Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the June 30th total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Excellon Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXNRF traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,305. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11. Excellon Resources has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.19. The company has a market cap of $9.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Excellon Resources (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

