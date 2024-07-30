Exelixis’ (EXEL) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Shares of Exelixis stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,689. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.54. Exelixis has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $24.34.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $425.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $182,314.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 349,499 shares in the company, valued at $7,688,978. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $233,424.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 338,948 shares in the company, valued at $7,243,318.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $182,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 349,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,688,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,896 shares of company stock valued at $660,677. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in Exelixis by 1,548.0% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

