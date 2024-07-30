Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of EXR opened at $163.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.65 and a 200-day moving average of $147.31. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $101.19 and a one year high of $171.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.32%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,260.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 540.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 2,760.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

