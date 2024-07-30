Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.95-$8.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.02. Extra Space Storage also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.950-8.150 EPS.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EXR traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,141,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,323. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $171.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.31.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a sector underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Extra Space Storage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.67.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

