Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.950-8.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Extra Space Storage also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.95-$8.15 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXR. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.67.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $163.10. 1,141,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,323. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.31. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $171.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.32%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,260.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,042.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

