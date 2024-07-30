Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,430,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the June 30th total of 42,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.78.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.8 %

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.17. The stock had a trading volume of 12,421,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,488,422. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.74. The company has a market capitalization of $465.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $961,000. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.4% in the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.8% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 76,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

