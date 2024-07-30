Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) were down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 8,993,440 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 105,699,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $139.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 5.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Busey Bank purchased a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 13,329.8% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 503,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 499,999 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

