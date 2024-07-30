Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,000 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the June 30th total of 355,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Farmers National Banc in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Farmers National Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

FMNB stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.73. 24,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,626. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $66.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.15 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers National Banc

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 14,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Stories

