Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,373 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $16,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FIS opened at $76.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.00. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $78.73.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FIS shares. Barclays increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.42.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

