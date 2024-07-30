Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stake Cut by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.42.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.85. The company had a trading volume of 324,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $78.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.00.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

