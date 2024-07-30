Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Short Interest Update

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 425,900 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the June 30th total of 389,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 67.6 days.

OTCMKTS:FINGF traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $28.56. 861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,361. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.12. Finning International has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $34.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.201 per share. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.19. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

