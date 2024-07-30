First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Price Target Raised to $45.00

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stephens from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Merchants from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Merchants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $40.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.08 and its 200 day moving average is $34.16. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $25.70 and a 1 year high of $42.44.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.10). First Merchants had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $267.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Merchants will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.35%.

In other First Merchants news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 23,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $778,159.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,989,172.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 511.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

