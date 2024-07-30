First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.00-14.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.4-4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion. First Solar also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.000-14.000 EPS.

First Solar Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded down $9.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,432,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,088. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $306.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.88.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that First Solar will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Solar from $248.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on First Solar from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Solar from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded First Solar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $273.17.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other First Solar news, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,543,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,543,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $421,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,540,428. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

