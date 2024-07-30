First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the June 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,607,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 342,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,516,000 after purchasing an additional 66,253 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 160,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after buying an additional 9,774 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 143,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 21,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 114,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 30,203 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $41.98. 124,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,271. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $46.79.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0844 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

