Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FND. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.76.

Shares of FND opened at $97.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.84. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $76.30 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.80%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $124,341.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,473.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,778 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,791. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in Floor & Decor by 630.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

