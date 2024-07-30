Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Purchased by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP increased its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 158.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,140 shares during the period. Flowserve comprises 0.7% of Interval Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Interval Partners LP owned approximately 0.44% of Flowserve worth $26,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Flowserve by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Flowserve by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Flowserve by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 164,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Shares of NYSE FLS traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.23. 1,874,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $35.31 and a twelve month high of $52.09. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.98.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

In other news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,112,604.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,354,005.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

