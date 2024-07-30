Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $52.08 and last traded at $50.63, with a volume of 216953 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.89.

The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Several research firms recently commented on FLS. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.82.

In other news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,112,604.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,354,005.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Flowserve by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 14,663.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.57 and its 200-day moving average is $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

