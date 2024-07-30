FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Short Interest Update

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,700 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the June 30th total of 198,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,467.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLIDF remained flat at $52.00 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.46. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

About FLSmidth & Co. A/S

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides flowsheet technology and service solutions for the mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, Central and South Asia, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates in three segments: Mining, Cement, and Non-Core Activities.

