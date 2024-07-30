Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE FCPT opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $27.64.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $177,568.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,108 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,500,812.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $149,831.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,394 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,920,475.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Four Corners Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

