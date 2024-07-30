FOX (FOXA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect FOX to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. On average, analysts expect FOX to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FOXA traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.13. The stock had a trading volume of 426,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,505. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.24. FOX has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.38.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

