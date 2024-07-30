Franklin Aust Abs Return Bond Fund (Managed Fund) (FRAR) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.00 on August 8th

Franklin Aust Abs Return Bond Fund (Managed Fund) (ASX:FRAR – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.001 per share on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.
Franklin Aust Abs Return Bond Fund (Managed Fund) Price Performance
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Aust Abs Return Bond Fund (Managed Fund)
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Pharma Stock Cuts Earnings Outlook: Still a Buying Opportunity
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- This Semiconductor Stock Is ON Track for a New High
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Why SoFi Stock is an Unmissable Growth Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Aust Abs Return Bond Fund (Managed Fund) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Aust Abs Return Bond Fund (Managed Fund) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.