Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0661 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Freehold Royalties Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FRHLF opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.28. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $11.35.
Freehold Royalties Company Profile
