Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0661 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Freehold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FRHLF opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.28. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $11.35.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

