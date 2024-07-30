Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32 to $0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $707.0 million to $713.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $699.39 million. Freshworks also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.07 to $0.08 EPS.

Freshworks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FRSH traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,773,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,719. Freshworks has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.17 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $16.80.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.53 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 18.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FRSH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded Freshworks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Freshworks from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.53.

Insider Activity at Freshworks

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $107,635.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $107,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $96,564.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,991 shares in the company, valued at $274,676.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,296 shares of company stock valued at $443,630. Company insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

