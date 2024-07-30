Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.070-0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.0 million-$183.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.7 million. Freshworks also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.320-0.340 EPS.

Freshworks Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ FRSH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,937,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,720. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.73. Freshworks has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $24.98.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.53 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 18.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer cut Freshworks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Freshworks from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Freshworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $107,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,535 shares in the company, valued at $210,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $107,635.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $89,555.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,485.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,296 shares of company stock worth $443,630. Corporate insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

