Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.070-0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.0 million-$183.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.7 million. Freshworks also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.320-0.340 EPS.
Freshworks Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ FRSH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,937,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,720. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.73. Freshworks has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $24.98.
Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.53 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 18.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on Freshworks
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $107,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,535 shares in the company, valued at $210,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $107,635.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $89,555.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,485.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,296 shares of company stock worth $443,630. Corporate insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.
About Freshworks
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Freshworks
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.