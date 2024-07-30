G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,030,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the June 30th total of 5,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GTHX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

G1 Therapeutics Price Performance

GTHX traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $3.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,543,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,045. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $208.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $6.14.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.40% and a negative return on equity of 74.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTHX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,081,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after acquiring an additional 99,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 643.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 433,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 375,354 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 377,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 64,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $404,000. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

See Also

