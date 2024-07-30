Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Short Interest Update

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the June 30th total of 41,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 439,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 39,938 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gaia by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 89,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gaia during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Price Performance

Shares of GAIA stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $4.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,202. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gaia ( NASDAQ:GAIA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $21.69 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

