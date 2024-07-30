Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Short Interest Update

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,500 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the June 30th total of 349,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Gambling.com Group from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Gambling.com Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Gambling.com Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

NASDAQ GAMB traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.60. 152,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,496. Gambling.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.31 million, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.70.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Gambling.com Group will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 972,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after buying an additional 91,799 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 134,620 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 129,182 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 474.3% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 75,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 62,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

