Games for a Living Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last Week (GFAL)

Games for a Living (GFAL) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. Games for a Living has a market cap of $30.76 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Games for a Living was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Games for a Living has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Games for a Living token can now be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Games for a Living Token Profile
Games for a Living’s launch date was March 13th, 2023. Games for a Living’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,382,832,695 tokens. Games for a Living’s official message board is medium.com/@gfal. Games for a Living’s official website is gamesforaliving.com. Games for a Living’s official Twitter account is @gfal_official.
Buying and Selling Games for a Living
