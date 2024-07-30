Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Given New $52.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $52.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GLPI. StockNews.com raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.21.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $49.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.20. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $50.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 52.79% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,709,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,204,000 after buying an additional 3,684,553 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,511,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,394,000 after buying an additional 282,828 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,921,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,259,000 after buying an additional 150,055 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,489,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,886,000 after buying an additional 211,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,730,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,106,000 after buying an additional 45,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

