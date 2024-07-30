Gannett (GCI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 27.67% and a negative net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $635.76 million during the quarter.

Gannett Stock Performance

Shares of GCI stock opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. Gannett has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1.95 to $3.60 in a report on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gannett in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

