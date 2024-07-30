GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $196.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Daiwa America raised GE Vernova to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $184.25.

GE Vernova Trading Down 0.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:GEV opened at $172.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.93. GE Vernova has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $185.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

