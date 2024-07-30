Genius Sports (GENI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Genius Sports to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $119.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.53 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect Genius Sports to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:GENI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,907. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.89. Genius Sports has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GENI shares. Macquarie dropped their price target on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.18.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

