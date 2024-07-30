Genter Capital Municipal Quality Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:GENM) Announces Dividend of $0.03

Genter Capital Municipal Quality Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:GENM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

Genter Capital Municipal Quality Intermediate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GENM traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16. Genter Capital Municipal Quality Intermediate ETF has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

