Genworth Financial (GNW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 1.24%.

Shares of Genworth Financial stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $6.84. 89,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.92. Genworth Financial has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $6.93.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $1,254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,361,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,349,614.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

