German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of German American Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Shares of GABC stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $40.75. The stock had a trading volume of 304,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,285. German American Bancorp has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $42.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.36. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $84.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in German American Bancorp in the first quarter worth $6,828,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in German American Bancorp by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,324,000 after buying an additional 177,399 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in German American Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,093,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,426,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $1,034,000. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Further Reading

