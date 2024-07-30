Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 403,900 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the June 30th total of 472,500 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Capital

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLAD. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.77. The company had a trading volume of 78,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,065. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $517.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.26. Gladstone Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73.

Gladstone Capital Announces Dividend

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.31). Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 73.15% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GLAD

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.