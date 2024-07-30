Global Business Travel Group (GBTG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Business Travel Group Price Performance

Shares of GBTG stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,183. Global Business Travel Group has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08.

About Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

