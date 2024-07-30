Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target Raised to $106.00 at Piper Sandler

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $106.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Globe Life from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.44.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Globe Life

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $92.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $132.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.07. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In related news, CEO James Matthew Darden purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.82 per share, for a total transaction of $169,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,869.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.43 per share, with a total value of $42,215.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,494.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Matthew Darden acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $169,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,869.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $687,880. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Globe Life by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,255,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,755,000 after buying an additional 425,993 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Globe Life by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,357,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,996,000 after buying an additional 45,227 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Globe Life by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,092,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,200,000 after buying an additional 125,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Globe Life by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,611,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,577,000 after buying an additional 822,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,200,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,109,000 after purchasing an additional 29,560 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globe Life

(Get Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.